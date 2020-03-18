XXX: 10 Celebs Who’ve Dated Porn Stars

Whether you’re a rock & roll star, world-class athlete or an actor who is a household name, love is still love. So does it matter what your partner does for a living? Should it matter that they have appeared in pornographic films or photoshoots? For some of these celebs, it didn’t. For others, it did and it wrecked their lives. And some were just as surprised as we were!

People like Jennifer Capriati and Kid Rock have been intimate with porn stars. Some have wrecked their marriages over affairs with porn stars like Tiger Woods. And some, like Jesse James and Evan Seinfeld, have even married them.

What are the details of these love affairs? Which of them lasted? And which turned out to be explosive? All of these answers and more are contained in the gallery ahead.