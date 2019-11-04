Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

More than a month after her sudden death, Jessica Jaymes‘ cause of death has finally been revealed.

According to L.A. County Coroner’s Office records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the famous porn star died after suffering from a seizure.

The report also says she suffered from “chronic ethanol abuse” over the years, meaning alcohol use.

The manner of death was deemed “natural.”

According to The Blast, which first reported the news, prescription drug bottles were discovered at the death scene.

As Radar previously reported, the adult film star was found dead in her San Fernando Valley home on Tuesday, September 17. She was 40 years old.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told Radar they had responded to call about “a cardiac arrest on an approximately 40-year-old female.”

Jaymes, born Jessica Michael Redding, starred in over 200 adult films since starting her career in the porn industry at 24 years old.

She also made television appearances on The Stern Show, Weeds, and VH1’s Celebrity Rehab Sober House.