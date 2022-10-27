'This Is Absurdity!' Caitlyn Jenner Calls Out Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney's Video After White House Visit
Caitlyn Jenner has an issue with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, joining the likes of Senator Marsha Blackburn and other right-wing activists who are speaking out against the 25-year-old trans woman who has been chronicling her transition, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mulvaney recently sat down with President Joe Biden for an interview at the White House, asking the commander-in-chief questions surrounding transgender rights, policies, and more.
The TikToker, who amassed a following of more than 8 million, was slammed for a previous video she posted about "normalizing the bulge" shared back in May.
"Dylan Mulvaney, Joe Biden, and radical left-wing lunatics want to make this absurdity normal," wrote Blackburn via Twitter on October 24.
The post she reshared included a video titled "Day 74 of girlhood," showing Mulvaney talking about wearing tight-fitting shorts in the summer months and discussing how society should normalize trans women having visible bulges in their crotch area.
"We are normalizing the bulge! Women can have bulges and that's okay!" said the social media personality before breaking into song.
Jenner entered the chat on October 26, echoing Blackburn's sentiments.
"Thank you for speaking out and having a backbone — one of the best senators we have. Let's not 'normalize' any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity!" wrote the former Olympian.
Jenner came out as transgender in 2015 and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2017, detailing the milestone in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green spoke out as well, taking to Twitter with a clip from the White House interview.
"The Democrat's war on women is real, but the war on kids is evil. I introduced a bill to stop gender affirming care on kids & they want me dead," she tweeted. "I'm being swatted while fake women visiting Biden are being swooned. I'll be on @TuckerCarlson tonight."
In the clip, Mulvaney asked whether Biden thinks states should have a right to ban gender-affirming health care.
"I don't think any state or anybody should have the right to do that," Biden replied. "As a moral question and as a legal question, I just think it's wrong."