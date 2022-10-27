'This Is Absurdity!' Caitlyn Jenner Calls Out Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney's Video After White House Visit

Caitlyn Jenner has an issue with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, joining the likes of Senator Marsha Blackburn and other right-wing activists who are speaking out against the 25-year-old trans woman who has been chronicling her transition, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mulvaney recently sat down with President Joe Biden for an interview at the White House, asking the commander-in-chief questions surrounding transgender rights, policies, and more.