Man Wearing Clown Mask Accused Of Sexually Assaulting One Woman, Robbing Another: Police
A man wearing a white clown mask and red sweatshirt is accused of sexually assaulting one woman before later allegedly robbing another in a parking lot near an ATM in San Bernardino, California, Radar has learned.
Officers from the Victorville Police Department arrested Joel Hernandez, 22, on Oct. 25 a little after 5 p.m. near the Arrowhead Credit Union. Police say the woman in her 50s called 911 to report being robbed by a man wearing a white clown mask and a red sweatshirt.
When police arrived, they found Hernandez, who matched the description given by the woman, and detained him without incident. The victim then positively identified Hernandez as the suspect who robbed her. Officers recovered evidence from the robbery inside Hernandez's backpack, including $500 in cash allegedly stolen from the victim.
That isn't the only crime Hernandez is suspected of. As police continued to investigate, they found that Hernandez fit the description of a sexual assault that took place minutes before the alleged robbery.
Another woman in her 50s called 911 to report that she was groped by a man wearing a white clown mask and red sweatshirt in the parking lot of the El Super Market. Police contacted the woman who said she was sexually assaulted, and then she positively identified Hernandez as the perpetrator.
Once both investigations were finished, police arrested Hernandez and charged him with robbery and sexual batter. He was taken to the High Desert Detention Center with a bail set at $200,000.
Police released a photo of Hernandez as they believe their may be other victims who have not yet come forward. Authorities ask anyone with information on these crimes or others to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or the sheriff's dispatch at 760-956-5001.
Police say callers wanting to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.