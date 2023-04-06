Country Star Travis Tritt Cuts Ties With Anheuser-Busch In Protest Over Trans Star Dylan Mulvaney's Partnership

Country singer Travis Tritt shared a PSA about Anheuser-Busch, revealing that he would be removing all related products from his music tour's hospitality rider following Bud Light's partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

RadarOnline.com has discovered the Outlaws & Outsiders crooner is the latest to speak out about BL's collaboration with the social media sensation, opting to drop his affiliation. "I know many other artists who are doing the same," Tritt posted on April 5.