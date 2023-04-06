Country Star Travis Tritt Cuts Ties With Anheuser-Busch In Protest Over Trans Star Dylan Mulvaney's Partnership
Country singer Travis Tritt shared a PSA about Anheuser-Busch, revealing that he would be removing all related products from his music tour's hospitality rider following Bud Light's partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.
RadarOnline.com has discovered the Outlaws & Outsiders crooner is the latest to speak out about BL's collaboration with the social media sensation, opting to drop his affiliation. "I know many other artists who are doing the same," Tritt posted on April 5.
Tritt doubled down on his stance via Twitter as conservatives threatened a boycott against Anheuser-Busch, which is Bud Light's parent company, in addition to BL.
"Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and canceled. I have no such fear," he wrote in a follow-up tweet, going on to share the list of all related and well-known products including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Natural Ice, Corona Extra, and O'Doul's.
"In full disclosure, I was on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 90's. That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned. A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer. Such a shame."
Tritt took aim at Jack Daniels whiskey as well, tweeting that all drinkers "should take note" of the liquor brand teaming up with Ru Paul's Drag Race alums in a "Small Town, Big Pride" campaign.
Critics have since changed his Wikipedia page, accusing him of succumbing to "chronic transphobia" on the day he shared his posts via Twitter.
Earlier this week, fellow singer Kid Rock was the first to fire off about Bud Light working with Mulvaney, not mentioning her by name but sharing a "clear and concise" message before shooting cases of the beer.
"F--- Bud Light, and f--- Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day," he declared.
Although some supported his decision and claimed the "woke" agenda is being pushed, others spoke out in protest including Parkland father Fred Guttenberg whose daughter was a victim in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018.
"This is my daughter Jaime (under the black oval) and these are the students running over her for safety to avoid getting shot by the AR-15 that killed her. F--- YOU!!!" the activist against gun violence wrote in response to the video shared by Kid Rock.
Mulvaney's latest sponsored posts endorsing major brands including Bud Light are rumored to be making her quite a lot of cash.
Marketing experts speculate the influencer is raking in up to $150,000 for a single post from the fame she garnered while sharing details about her transition with fans online.