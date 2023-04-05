Father Of 14-Year-Old Parkland Shooting Victim Lashes Out At Kid Rock Over Bud Light Gun Video
Fred Guttenberg, a father whose daughter was senselessly killed in the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, raged at Kid Rock over his recent video obliterating Bud Light cases in opposition to the brand's partnership with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Guttenberg voiced his thoughts in a Twitter post responding to Kid Rock's video, mimicking the same intro: "Hey @KidRock, this dad is 'feeling a little frisky today.' Let me be 'as clear and concise' as I can with you."
The activist against gun violence included an image which showed the chaos and carnage unfolding as gunman Nikolas Cruz stormed the school with an AR-15-style rifle back in February 2018.
"This is my daughter Jaime (under the black oval) and these are the students running over her for safety to avoid getting shot by the AR-15 that killed her. F--- YOU!!!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Guttenberg's daughter died in the massacre that left 17 dead. She was only 14. His son, Jesse, was lucky to survive, running from the shooting to meet him at a nearby store.
"I'm sorry you have to continue to relive this trauma because people continue to minimize and refuse to do what needs to be done to prevent another parent having this pain," one social media user replied.
Meanwhile, another wrote, "I'm sorry for your loss. But I fail to see what this has to do with the Kid Rock vid. He shot beer cans with a 9mm Heckler & Koch mp5. Which is a carbine chambered in a pistol round. Not an AR and not a rifle round."
Kid Rock's video, in which he did not mention Mulvaney by name, has sparked a fierce debate as some labeled the collaboration as a way to push gender propaganda.
It came after Mulvaney's announcement in a social media post about the company's March Madness contest offering customers a chance to win $15,000. Critics have since filmed themselves tossing out cases and pouring out the beer in large quantities.
"From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney," said an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson.
"This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."