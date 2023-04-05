Father Of 14-Year-Old Parkland Shooting Victim Lashes Out At Kid Rock Over Bud Light Gun Video

Guttenberg's daughter died in the massacre that left 17 dead. She was only 14. His son, Jesse, was lucky to survive, running from the shooting to meet him at a nearby store.

"I'm sorry you have to continue to relive this trauma because people continue to minimize and refuse to do what needs to be done to prevent another parent having this pain," one social media user replied.

Meanwhile, another wrote, "I'm sorry for your loss. But I fail to see what this has to do with the Kid Rock vid. He shot beer cans with a 9mm Heckler & Koch mp5. Which is a carbine chambered in a pistol round. Not an AR and not a rifle round."