Jury Recommends Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Spends Life In Prison For 2018 Massacre

A jury has recommended that Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz should get life in prison without parole, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After hours of deliberations, the group ruled on Thursday that Cruz should spend the remainder of his years behind bars for senselessly killing 14 students and three school staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day in 2018.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will have the final say.