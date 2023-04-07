Ex-Collegiate Swimmer Riley Gaines Calls Trans Star Dylan Mulvaney's Nike Partnership A 'Sad Mockery' Of Women
Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines called out Nike for partnering with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It was the latest anti-trans remarks from Gaines, who famously condemned the former University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas after she won the 500-yard freestyle at the 2022 NCAA Championship.
Gaines, who considered herself an advocate for women in sports, claimed Nike's latest partnership was a "sad mockery of what being a woman entails."
Mulvaney, who has amassed a huge following on social media through her "days of girlhood" series, signed on to promote the brand's latest women's collection.
The TikTok star was reportedly earning $150,000 per Instagram post through the collaboration, according to the Daily Mail.
Gaines accused Nike and Mulvaney of "selling their products by erasing women."
Mulvaney announced her latest brand deal on Tuesday. In the Instagram video, she flaunted a Nike sports bra and leggings while doing exercises in her backyard.
"Nike joins the growing list of companies who find it acceptable to disrespect women by making a sad mockery of what being a woman entails," Gaines said of the sports brand.
While Mulvaney did not represent herself as an athlete — and was merely showcasing an athleisure fit — the former Kentucky swimmer accused the brand of having an ulterior motive.
"The message Nike sends to all girls and women is that men can do everything better," Gaines said of Mulvaney being chosen to represent the brand. Gaines added that she would only be "buying from Athleta from now on."
While she has been vocal about her criticism of trans-women in sports, Gaines was not the only ex-athlete to condemn Nike.
Nancy Hogshead, a three-time Olympian in swimming, joined Gaines in attacking the brand ambassador choice. Hogshead claimed that the deal stole opportunities from biological women.
"They are selling their products by erasing women. They are taking the place of women," Hogshead told the outlet. "There are plenty of women — phenomenal athletes, great spokespeople, really smart, hardworking — so many people that they could have had. It's a male takeover."
The former Olympian accused Nike of invading "women's spaces," claiming the brand tried to "define what a woman is without talking to women, without talking to females."