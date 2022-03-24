Caitlyn Jenner Faces Backlash For Calling Transgender Athlete Lia Thomas 'Not The Rightful Winner' In Swimming Championship

Thomas made headlines being the first transgender woman to win the NCAA's championship. She was viewed as an inspiration to many but also garnered a lot of vitriol from others claiming she shouldn't have been allowed in the women's swimming competition, to begin with.

Jenner —who's a fellow trans community member and a former athlete — is one of these people.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star retweeted a story about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis denouncing Thomas. "Agreed! [Weyant] is the rightful winner!" Jenner responded, adding, "It's not transphobic or anti-trans, it's COMMON SENSE!"