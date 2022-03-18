Tennis Star Martina Navratilova Slams Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas, 'There Should Be An Asterisk Next To Her Name'

Tennis star and icon Martina Navratilova weighed in on the controversy surrounding trans swimmer Lia Thomas, claiming that the college athlete ought to have an asterisk placed next to her name when she wins races due to her supposed “biological advantage” of being born a male.

According to Daily Mail, the 65-year-old tennis player – who herself paved the way for openly gay athletes to participate in sports throughout the 1970s and 80s – spoke out on Thursday regarding Thomas and her alleged advantage as a trans woman just before the 22-year-old’s win in Georgia in which she was named the first-ever transgender person to win a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship.