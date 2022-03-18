Bling, Bling! Kylie Jenner Fans Think She & Travis Scott Are Secretly Married After She Flaunts Diamond Ring

The couple, who started dating in 2017, initially split in 2019 after two years of dating. By 2021, however, they appeared to be reconciled and have since welcomed their son, Wolf.

Kylie and Travis’ second child arrived on February 2, just one day after Stormi turned four.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” the beauty maven said in a March 15 video update. “It’s very hard.”

“I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either,” she continued, before sharing words of encouragement for her fans. “It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”