Bling, Bling! Kylie Jenner Fans Think She & Travis Scott Are Secretly Married After She Flaunts Diamond Ring
Fans are wondering if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took the plunge after she flaunted two sparkling rings on her left hand.
On St. Patrick’s Day, the new mom of two, 24, got in the holiday spirit by showing off her bright green designer Hermes bag, but it was her bling that had social media users talking. Kylie’s ring finger could be seen with a diamond-encrusted band as well as a dainty gold band.
Kylie has yet to confirm or deny if she and Travis, 30, secretly wed, but some are convinced her post is a hint at the on-again couple’s relationship status ahead of her family’s highly anticipated new reality series on Hulu. “Did Kylie get married?” one thread on Reddit questioned after her posting.
“Kylie loves rings,” one fan pointed out, noting they weren’t convinced of the wedding rumors just yet. “She’s worn that top one (on the right) off and on for almost 10 years.”
The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is no stranger to engagement rumors, having previously ignited speculation by posting a snap including matching rings that Travis gifted her and their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, that were different from her latest bling.
It was further fueled by the Goosebumps rapper calling Kylie his “wifey” at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City last summer. However, a source later told E! News that the "speculation is not true at all." The insider added, "They are not engaged."
Kylie previously announced that she and Travis were expecting baby No. 2 in September 2021, opting to go public with her news after keeping her first pregnancy with daughter Stormi under wraps.
The couple, who started dating in 2017, initially split in 2019 after two years of dating. By 2021, however, they appeared to be reconciled and have since welcomed their son, Wolf.
Kylie and Travis’ second child arrived on February 2, just one day after Stormi turned four.
“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” the beauty maven said in a March 15 video update. “It’s very hard.”
“I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either,” she continued, before sharing words of encouragement for her fans. “It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”