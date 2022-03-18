'WNBA' Star Brittney Griner Denied House Arrest, Still Stuck In Russia
WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner is going to be held up in a Russian jail cell for a bit longer.
According to reports, the star athlete was denied her request to be held under home arrest. She has been locked up for weeks after allegedly bringing a "weed-laced vape pen" into Russia.
Griner was arrested on February 17th for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into Russia. Officials claim to found a "significant amount of narcotic substances" during a search. The drug in question was supposedly a vape pen with some traces of THC in it.
Kangaroo Court: Russian Court Orders WNBA Star Brittney Griner Locked Up In Jail Until May
As Radar reported yesterday, Griner's next court date is in late May.
"The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the U.S. citizen Griner until May 19," the Moscow court said.
Brittney Griner Was Earning $1.5 Million Playing For Moscow Team Prior To Arrest For Alleged 'Drug Smuggling'
Griner has been in constant contact with her legal team and she has reportedly been able to visit with them on several occasions at the holding facility she's currently being held in.
If convicted, the WNBA star could face up to 10 years in a Russian prison.
Many close to the WMBA star worry that she is being used as a star hostage to prevent America from interfering with the ongoing conflict - though Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to bring up Griner's name on the subject.
President Joe Biden's team have been reportedly doing all they can to get Americans detained in Russia out of the country amid the Ukraine conflict. These efforts have borne little fruit in regard to Griner's ongoing trial.