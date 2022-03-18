'WNBA' Star Brittney Griner Denied House Arrest, Still Stuck In Russia

According to reports, the star athlete was denied her request to be held under home arrest. She has been locked up for weeks after allegedly bringing a "weed-laced vape pen" into Russia.

Griner was arrested on February 17th for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into Russia. Officials claim to found a "significant amount of narcotic substances" during a search. The drug in question was supposedly a vape pen with some traces of THC in it.

Kangaroo Court: Russian Court Orders WNBA Star Brittney Griner Locked Up In Jail Until May