Daniel Kaluuya's New 'Manager' Heir Holiness Accuses His 'Disgruntled' Former Team Of Leaking Stories

Daniel Kaluuya’s new manager Heir Holiness is speaking out to address the rumors surrounding her relationship with the A-list star.

On Thursday, Holiness took to Instagram to address reports that Kaluuya fired most of his team and she had taken over — claiming the accusations made against her are all from "disgruntled" former employees of the actor.

Last month, Matt Belloni of Puck News reported his sources told him Kaluuya had parted ways with his agent, publicist, stylist, and personal assistants.