Vladimir Putin Unveils 'Robocop' Exoskeleton Bodysuit Created For Russian Soliders
As bodies continue to pile up on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war — and world leaders continue to question Russian President Vladimir Putin's mental stability after arresting his own military leaders — Russia is announcing that they've developed a Robocop suit.
Among the roll-out of several new high-tech weaponry, Russian Army defense contractor Oleg Faustov revealed a prototype of an active metallic exoskeleton suit similar to the 1987 film action flick.
The suit was developed by Russian weapons manufacturer TsNiiTochMash.
Faustov spoke about the cybernetically enhanced suit, "We have already held trials for the prototype of the active exoskeleton. It really enhances a serviceman’s physical abilities."
The Russian army has previously trialed "active powered" exoskeleton suits before with the intent to give their soldiers "lethal cyborg powers."
The new suits are designed to augment and enhance troops to help them carry heavier loads and enhance machine gun accuracy over long distances.
As modern warfare has gone on to require less men in the field of battle thanks to the development of drones and other advanced weaponry. Russia has gone the Paul Verhoeven science fiction dystopian route fusing tech with soldiers.
Faustov claim that the newly developed suits could theoretically change the face of warfare.
The exoskeleton suits have yet to be deployed in the conflict with Ukraine, but it's believed that they could make the Russian soldier a real danger in the field if they were ever developed in mass.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been going on for 22 days now and Putin has just been amplifying the tension with world leaders the further along it goes. After reportedly suffering much larger Russian losses than the Kremlin originally expected, US security officials claim Moscow is using fake dart-shaped missiles in the conflict.
The short-range missiles are reportedly being used on civilian bomb shelters and even hospitals.
Ukrainian President Aolodymyr Zelensky has asked for NATO support calling for a No-Fly Zone to be implemented over Ukrainian airspace.
United States President Joe Biden has been hesitant to do so in worry that direct NATO response could lead to a full-fledged WW3.