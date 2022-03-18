Vladimir Putin Unveils 'Robocop' Exoskeleton Bodysuit Created For Russian Soliders

Faustov spoke about the cybernetically enhanced suit, "We have already held trials for the prototype of the active exoskeleton. It really enhances a serviceman’s physical abilities."

The Russian army has previously trialed "active powered" exoskeleton suits before with the intent to give their soldiers "lethal cyborg powers."

The new suits are designed to augment and enhance troops to help them carry heavier loads and enhance machine gun accuracy over long distances.