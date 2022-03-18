Vladimir Putin Fears He's Being Poisoned, Replaces 1,000 Staffers & Forces Employees To Test Food

Putin's inner circle is reportedly no stranger to poisoning. His agents were allegedly linked to the 2006 murder of Alexander Litvinenko after he spoke out critiquing Russia's leader. Litvinenko's tea is said to have been spiked with radioactive poison.

That's not all.

Authorities claim Putin's henchmen were responsible for almost killing former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter by spraying deadly poison on the family's front door.

Skripal and his spawn barely made it out of the house with their lives.