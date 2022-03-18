Anna Sorokin Finally Admits 'She Made Mistakes' After Conning Friends, Banks & Hotels: 'No Money In The World Is Worth Going To Jail'

Sorokin was the center of Netflix's hit show Inventing Anna, which was about how she passed herself off as a German heiress with a $67 million trust fund.

However, she was finally exposed in April 2019 when she was convicted of four counts of theft services, three counts of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny.

As a result, her jail sentence was anywhere between four and 15 years, but she was released on good behavior in 2021.