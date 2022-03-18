Back On? Lisa Bonet Fuels Reconciliation Rumors By Wearing Wedding Ring After Jason Momoa Breakup
Lisa Bonet’s wedding ring took center stage during her first public outing after news that she and longtime love Jason Momoa called it quits.
The sighting added fuel to reconciliation rumors as she was still wearing her dazzling diamond in photos captured by The Sun. Lisa, 54, was chatting with a local stall owner on March 17, browsing through a few of the stylish garments while clad in her own bohemian-chic outfit.
Lisa and Jason, 42, who announced their split in January 2022 after four years of marriage and more than a decade as a couple, appear to be considering getting back together as he removed his breakup statement amid reports they have been living together again at their Topanga Canyon home in recent weeks.
As of late, he’s been busy working on a new docuseries for Discovery titled On the Roam.
Jason recently stepped out to show support to stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, with her boyfriend Channing Tatum at the New York City premiere of her latest film project, The Batman. The Game of Thrones star was in good spirits while hitting the red carpet with his two children shared with Lisa, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, during the star-studded event.
So, what does the future hold for the former power couple? “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” a friend of the duo told HollywoodLife in March 2022. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” Their teenage children were also “obviously thrilled” to see their parents on a better page again, the source said, adding, “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”
If there’s one thing for certain, it’s that Lisa and Jason have nothing but respect for each other either way. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” they wrote in a now-deleted joint statement shared on January 12. “And so ~ We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that ~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”
“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” they continued. “We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become.”