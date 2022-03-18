Back On? Lisa Bonet Fuels Reconciliation Rumors By Wearing Wedding Ring After Jason Momoa Breakup

Jason recently stepped out to show support to stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, with her boyfriend Channing Tatum at the New York City premiere of her latest film project, The Batman. The Game of Thrones star was in good spirits while hitting the red carpet with his two children shared with Lisa, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, during the star-studded event.

So, what does the future hold for the former power couple? ​​“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” a friend of the duo told HollywoodLife in March 2022. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” Their teenage children were also “obviously thrilled” to see their parents on a better page again, the source said, adding, “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”