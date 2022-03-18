'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' Family Stuck In Ukraine Amid Ongoing Russian Invasion

According to TMZ, Halyna’s widower Matthew Hutchins recently revealed that Halyna’s close relatives are stuck in the country’ capital because they don’t feel safe leaving while Russian soldiers repeatedly attack civilians attempting to evacuate the nation via what are supposed to be safe corridors.

Matthew also revealed that among Halyna’s relatives stuck in Ukraine are her parents, Olga and Anatoly Androsovych, as well as her sister and three-year-old niece.