Dylan Mulvaney Begs Straight Allies To Stand Up For Trans Community As Backlash Over Bud Light & Nike Partnerships Grows

"I also know I have a lot of kids following me and I really want to be sure that those decisions they're making are not influenced by me," Mulvaney shared about how she wants to be perceived in the world.

"I find it interesting because there's a lot of people that are like, it'd be my worst nightmare if my kid came to me and said I want to be like Dylan Mulvaney," she went on, pointing out there is a lot more to the person she is.

"If somebody was to say, 'I want to be like Dylan Mulvaney,' it might not be because they're trans, maybe they want to wear pink or maybe they want to make jokes or maybe they want to try new things."