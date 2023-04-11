Dylan Mulvaney Begs Straight Allies To Stand Up For Trans Community As Backlash Over Bud Light & Nike Partnerships Grows
Dylan Mulvaney said hatred toward the transgender community has become "so much worse as my timeline has gone on," pleading with straight allies and supporters to "show up for us" during a candid new interview.
Discussing the sweeping anti-trans legislation and her own journey, RadarOnline.com has learned the TikTok phenomenon spoke to Rosie O'Donnell about a number of topics on her Onward podcast.
O'Donnell said we are in a "dangerous time" where being trans or a part of the LGBTQIA community has become hugely divisive, encouraging allies and listeners to take a stand, to which Mulvaney agreed. "It's all hands on deck. It's not a time to sit idle," said Mulvaney.
Without directly addressing Kid Rock's recent video shooting at BL cases in opposition to her partnership, Mulvaney speculated why she has seen an onslaught of critics.
"The reason I think I'm an easy target is because I'm still new to this," she shared. "I think going after a trans woman that's been doing this for 20 years is a lot more difficult. But what is their goal?"
The social media influencer has 10.8 million followers on TikTok and rose to fame while documenting her gender transition on the constantly-growing platform.
Mulvaney's recent partnership with Bud Light sparked fury amongst many critics who have spoken out including Kid Rock, Travis Tritt, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Meanwhile, Nike has also come under fire for using Mulvaney to promote their brand, with Caitlyn Jenner blasting the sports giant for going "woke."
In recent weeks, Hershey's and Jack Daniels whiskey faced backlash for collaborating with transgender people and members of the LGBTQ+ community, including drag queens, from critics who feel gender propaganda is being pushed.
"I also know I have a lot of kids following me and I really want to be sure that those decisions they're making are not influenced by me," Mulvaney shared about how she wants to be perceived in the world.
"I find it interesting because there's a lot of people that are like, it'd be my worst nightmare if my kid came to me and said I want to be like Dylan Mulvaney," she went on, pointing out there is a lot more to the person she is.
"If somebody was to say, 'I want to be like Dylan Mulvaney,' it might not be because they're trans, maybe they want to wear pink or maybe they want to make jokes or maybe they want to try new things."