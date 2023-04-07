Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Spotted Out As Backlash Grows Over Controversial Bud Light & Boycotted Nike Partnerships

Source: MEGA; @dylanmulvaney/Instagram
Apr. 7 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Transgender social media star Dylan Mulvaney reemerged at her Los Angeles-based abode after becoming the center of controversy over her big deals with Bud Light and Nike, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The famed TikTok personality swiftly broke cover on Friday to take the trash out. A makeup-free Mulvaney had her cell phone in hand and wireless earbuds on as she dragged her recycling bin, sporting a Calvin Klein denim jacket and white trousers.

dylan mul
Source: MEGA

Mulvaney was spotted sending a quick text from her phone while completing her to-do list in photos published by Daily Mail as backlash grows over her partnerships.

Despite pushback from public figures, including Caitlyn Jenner, who slammed the sports brand for turning "woke," and Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies, who is pushing for a boycott, Nike doubled down on their collaboration with Mulvaney on April 7.

dylan mulvaney nike ig
Source: @dylanmulvaney/Instagram

"You are an essential component to the success of your community," they commented. "We welcome comments that contribute to a positive and constructive discussion."

"Be kind. Be inclusive. Encourage each other. Hate speech, bullying, or other behaviors that are not in the spirit of a diverse and inclusive community will be deleted."

The outcry comes as Bud Light's parent company addressed their own controversial partnership with Mulvaney, having drawn public criticism from both Kid Rock and Travis Tritt.

dylanmul
Source: MEGA

"Grandpa's feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to all you and be as clear and concise as possible," Kid Rock said before shooting up cases of BL propped up in front of a river. "F--- Bud Light and f--- Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day."

Tritt, meanwhile, said he would be removing all related products from his hospitality tour rider in protest.

kid rock beer gun twitter
Source: kidrock/twitter

"Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics," a company spokesperson said. "From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

Mulvaney appears to be brushing off the drama, seemingly addressing naysayers while sharing a photo of her pizza on Thursday with the caption, "And I think I deserve a nice cold beer too."

