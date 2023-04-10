Howard Stern 'Dumbfounded' By Kid Rock's Bud Light Protest Over Trans Star Dylan Mulvaney, He Was 'Flamboyant In His Own Way'

Howard Stern said that he was "dumbfounded" after watching Kid Rock's Bud Light protest video, RadarOnline.com has learned, explaining the music star seemed to be "really bent out of shape" over the beer company's partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Although Kid Rock did not mention her by name in the viral clip, the American Bad Ass hitmaker made sure to deliver a "clear and concise" message following Mulvaney's recent promotion with their signature blue and white cans by shooting up full cases.