Leaked Photos Show Bud Light Exec, Who Vows To Change Company’s ‘Fratty’ Culture, Partying Hard In College

Source: Facebook
Apr. 12 2023, Published 7:54 p.m. ET

A Bud Light executive who has spoken out against the beer company’s “fratty” and “out-of-touch” brand was seen partying hard in resurfaced photos from her college days at Harvard, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the leaked images from a now-deleted Facebook page, Budweiser’s vice president of marketing Alisa Heinerscheid can be seen blowing up condoms like balloons and guzzling beers.

Embedded Image
Source: Facebook

The images, first obtained by the Daily Caller, appeared to show Heinerscheid partaking in an event hosted by Harvard’s ISIS Club. The group was created as a “safe social space for women” on campus.

The NY Post said the student newspaper criticized the group and said it was full of “inebriated ditzes” who took part in “boozefests.”

Embedded Image
Source: Facebook

Heinerscheid has been the subject of backlash along with Bud Light after they partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. The beer company produced a special edition can with Dylan’s face on it and the influencer promoted it heavily on social media.

Embedded Image
Source: Facebook
Many conservatives were upset with the company for partnering with a member of the trans community. On social media, a number of people claimed they were protesting all protesting Anheuser-Busch’s products.

Prior to the partnership, Heinerscheid spoke about her intentions of changing the company’s image. During a chat with the Make Yourself at Home podcast, she explained, “This brand is in decline, it’s been in a decline for a really long time, and if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand, there will be no future for Bud Light.”

Embedded Image
Source: Facebook
“We had this hangover, I mean Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach,” she explained.

Bud Light has remained silent since the outrage erupted. The company has not posted on social media in days.

Embedded Image
Source: Instagram/@DylanMulvaney

For her part, Dylan spoke about the backlash this week on Rosie O’Donnell’s podcast. She said, “The reason that I think I am so…I’m an easy target is because I’m so new to this,” the social media star said. “I think going after a trans woman that’s been doing this for like 20 years is a lot more difficult. I think maybe they think that there’s some sort of chance with me…But what is their goal?”

