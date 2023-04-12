Leaked Photos Show Bud Light Exec, Who Vows To Change Company’s ‘Fratty’ Culture, Partying Hard In College

A Bud Light executive who has spoken out against the beer company’s “fratty” and “out-of-touch” brand was seen partying hard in resurfaced photos from her college days at Harvard, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the leaked images from a now-deleted Facebook page, Budweiser’s vice president of marketing Alisa Heinerscheid can be seen blowing up condoms like balloons and guzzling beers.