Joe Rogan Laughs Off Bud Light Controversy Over Dylan Mulvaney Partnership, Still 'Loves' Kid Rock's Video

Considering the factors that go into distributing a product to the public, Rogan said it made sense that Bud Light was being inclusive with its marketing strategy.

"Like — what they're doing is just spreading the brand to an extra group of people. Why — If something is good, do you give a f--- who's got it?" he said during a chat with comedian Sam Tallent.

The former Fear Factor host questioned if the same fury would be applied to another cherished dessert should their company join forces with a radical group or if people would just let their feelings slide because they love the taste of a specific product.

"Like, would we do this with cheesecake?" he pondered.

