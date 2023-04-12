Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Joe Rogan Laughs Off Bud Light Controversy Over Dylan Mulvaney Partnership, Still 'Loves' Kid Rock's Video

Source: MEGA; Richard B. Levine/Newscom/The Mega Agency
Apr. 12 2023, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

Joe Rogan sounded off about the ongoing Bud Light controversy, sipping from a chilled can as he laughed off the backlash over their partnership with transgender TikTok sensation Dylan Mulvaney, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The UFC commentator didn't understand why critics are so pressed by the collaboration during Wednesday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Considering the factors that go into distributing a product to the public, Rogan said it made sense that Bud Light was being inclusive with its marketing strategy.

"Like — what they're doing is just spreading the brand to an extra group of people. Why — If something is good, do you give a f--- who's got it?" he said during a chat with comedian Sam Tallent.

The former Fear Factor host questioned if the same fury would be applied to another cherished dessert should their company join forces with a radical group or if people would just let their feelings slide because they love the taste of a specific product.

"Like, would we do this with cheesecake?" he pondered.

Source: @KidRock/Twitter

Rogan said that on the other hand, he still loved Kid Rock's video boycotting BL and its parent company.

"Because I love that kind of thinking," he explained. "Not even that I agree with it? I like wild people. I like a dude who takes a machine gun to a stack of Bud Lights and is like, "F--- Anheuser-Busch!'"

Rogan speculated whether Rock would become a Coors Light drinker, adding the rival brand has also done LGBTQ-friendly promotions.

Source: @dylanmulvaney/Instagram
Rogan shared why he felt naysayers are taking a stand, explaining they think the company they like "is giving into the woke agenda."

"My initial reaction was like 'this is silly,'" said Rogan, adding that a lot of companies are partnering with Mulvaney, including Nike, which has also faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks.

"Also she's pretty. I get it … I see nothing wrong," chimed in Tallent, to which Rogan replied, "Good luck."

Source: @dylanmulvaney/Instagram

The podcaster scoffed at the growing backlash, admitting the partnership does not upset him, echoing similar statements by radio personality Howard Stern.

"I think it's goofy because I think that person is goofy," added Rogan. "But if you wanna hire a goofy person, like, who gives a s---? It's kind of hilarious when someone says '365 Days of Womanhood.'"

Mulvaney, for her part, said she felt like an easy target because she's new to her journey and the limelight during a chat with Rosie O'Donnell on her Onward podcast.

"I think going after a trans woman that's been doing this for like 20 years is a lot more difficult," said the social media personality. "I think maybe they think that there's some sort of chance with me."

