Anheuser-Busch Loses $3 Billion In Market Value As Backlash Grows Over Dylan Mulvaney's Bud Light Partnership

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke out against the partnership in her own Twitter post, having since been dragged by people who pointed out she switched to another LGBTQ-friendly beer.

"I would have bought the king of beers, but it changed its gender to the queen of beers. So it's made to chill from here on out," she wrote next to a photo of a Coors Light case.

