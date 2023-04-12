Bud Light Distributors Fear Unemployment After Beer Sales Plummet Over Dylan Mulvaney Partnership

Frenzy surrounding Bud Light, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch, reached new heights when a man, who claimed to be an affiliate distributor of the beer, posted his grievances on Twitter.

In the video, titled "Anheuser-Busch Official Beer Sponsor Of Sodom and Gomorrah," the man spoke about the "canceling going on" and how sales have dropped as a result.

"I've never seen such little sales as in the past few days," the man said in the video. "It's sad because when people don't buy this beer, I don't make money, and I can't feed my family."