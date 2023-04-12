Bud Light Distributors Fear Unemployment After Beer Sales Plummet Over Dylan Mulvaney Partnership
Anheuser-Busch distributors have begun to fear for their jobs after Bud Light sales in the Midwest and South plummeted following the beer's new sponsorship with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, RadarOnline.com has learned.
News of Mulvaney's partnership with the popular beer sparked controversy online. Conservative celebrities like Kid Rock took to social media to post their outrage at the brand. Critics accused the brands partnering with the TikTok star of going "woke."
Frenzy surrounding Bud Light, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch, reached new heights when a man, who claimed to be an affiliate distributor of the beer, posted his grievances on Twitter.
In the video, titled "Anheuser-Busch Official Beer Sponsor Of Sodom and Gomorrah," the man spoke about the "canceling going on" and how sales have dropped as a result.
"I've never seen such little sales as in the past few days," the man said in the video. "It's sad because when people don't buy this beer, I don't make money, and I can't feed my family."
The Anheuser-Busch distributer doubled-down on how "heartbreaking" the loss of sales has been — and blasted the beer maker for not effectively marketing to their audience.
"It's kind of heartbreaking, I guess, that Anheuser-Busch did what they did," the Twitter user continued his video. "They don't know their clientele. So it's kind of heartbreaking."
"Thanks Anheuser-Busch, I may not be able to feed my family here coming up here soon," the beer distributer added.
Anheuser-Busch critics were quick to support the beer distributors in replies to his video.
"Employee needs to be aware @AnheuserBusch doesn’t care about families, or their employees," replied one outraged supporter.
Another chimed in, "the beer sucked from the very beginning anyway, so I don’t have to worry about boycotting it, but corporations need to stay the hell out of social issues and politics."
While Twitter users debated whether or not Anheuser-Busch thought the decision through, Mulvaney rallied straight allies to support LGBTQ+ causes.
Mulvaney joined Rosie O'Donnell on her Onward podcast and spoke about the backlash she's faced recently.
Mulvaney called on straight allies to "show up" for the transgender and LGBTQ+ community, as more and more high-profile individuals used their platforms to slam Mulvaney and brands working with her.
While many were confused at the TikTok star teaming up with Bud Light, it was the latest mega-brand endorsement for the "Days of Girlhood" creator.
Along with Bud Light, Mulvaney nabbed a contract with Nike to promote the brand's women's clothing line. Critics have since called for a protest of the brand.