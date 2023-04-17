Budweiser Begs For Forgiveness: Embattled Beer Giant Runs Paid Pro-America Advertising Campaign After Dylan Mulvaney Backlash

Budweiser has launched a new pro-America advertising campaign as its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, continues to suffer backlash for endorsing a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden move to come just days after Anheuser-Busch announced a partnership between Mulvaney and Bud Light, the embattled brewing company launched a new campaign on Friday.