Budweiser Begs For Forgiveness: Embattled Beer Giant Runs Paid Pro-America Advertising Campaign After Dylan Mulvaney Backlash
Budweiser has launched a new pro-America advertising campaign as its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, continues to suffer backlash for endorsing a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden move to come just days after Anheuser-Busch announced a partnership between Mulvaney and Bud Light, the embattled brewing company launched a new campaign on Friday.
In one ad for the new pro-America campaign, one of Budweiser’s iconic Clydesdale horses is seen galloping across the country from New York City to the Grand Canyon.
“This is a story bigger than beer,” the ad’s narrator says in the background of the ad. “This is the story of the American spirit.”
“Brewed for those who found opportunity in challenge and hope in tomorrow,” the ad continues as the Clydesdale horse passes a couple raising an American flag and the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the new campaign comes shortly after former Bud Light drinkers called for a boycott in protest of the brewing company’s recent partnership with Mulvaney.
The campaign also comes after it was revealed Anheuser-Busch has lost nearly $5 billion in market capital as a result of the recent boycotts, and the campaign was launched on the same day Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth broke his silence on the devastating controversy.
“We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere,” Whitworth said in a statement on Friday.
“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” he continued. “We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”
Meanwhile, sales of bottled Bud Light have reportedly dropped by 30% since the company announced its partnership with Mulvaney while draft sales of Bud Light have dropped by a whopping 50%.
A Budweiser distributor in Missouri, which was scheduled to hold an event showcasing the iconic Budweiser Clydesdale horses this week, was forced to temporarily cancel the event over safety concerns for its employees amid the recent boycotts and protests.
“We aren’t going to comment on the issue,” an executive for the distributor told the New York Post over the weekend. “Everything is still sensitive in social media.”