Bud Light Boycott: Megyn Kelly Says Embattled Brewery Should Have Teamed Up With Caitlyn Jenner Instead Of Dylan Mulvaney
After Bud Light was slammed by conservatives for teaming up with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, political pundit Megyn Kelly said the beer's parent company, Aneheuser-Busch, should have chosen Caitlyn Jenner for the partnership, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly slammed Bud Light — and Mulvaney — on Thursday's episode of her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show.
According to Kelly, Anheuser-Busch should have chosen "genuinely dysphoric" transgender celeb Jenner for the partnership.
"If Bud Light had used Caitlyn Jenner, would I be having the same reaction?" Kelly rhetorically asked. "I admit, I would not be."
Kelly continued her rationalization of why Jenner was a better fit than Mulvaney, despite the TikTok star's popularity.
"Caitlyn Jenner is a trans woman," Kelly said. "Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t run around trying to say, ‘Trans women are women! Trans women are women!"
It appeared that Kelly suggested that Bud Light's attempt at inclusivity — and uplifting transgender and LGBTQ+ communities — should have been given to a transgender who's not vocal about supporting either community.
Kelly backed up her opinion by claiming that Jenner was "genuinely dysphoric" and "finally found the courage to transition late in life and hasn’t been obnoxious."
The former Fox News host added that the ex-Olympian "understands there are differences, and that trans women should not be competing against women in women’s sports."
The remark was the latest in a series of attacks that Kelly has hurled at brands partnered with Mulvaney.
After Mulvaney broke the news that she teamed up with Nike to promote their women's clothing line, Kelly joined anti-trans women in sports advocate Riley Gaines in outrage. While Kelly felt Jenner was a better fit for Bud Light, she expressed that she didn't think Jenner or Mulvaney should be the face of Nike women's clothing.
"I don’t think Caitlyn Jenner would think it’s appropriate for Caitlyn to be modeling Oil of Olay or a sports bra company," Kelly stated. "Dylan Mulvaney is a different story."
"Dylan Mulvany infantilizes us. Dylan parodies us. Dylan demeans us," the radio host added. "Dylan dresses like a little girl and prances around fake hotel rooms, throwing her legs up in the air as though this is what a woman is."