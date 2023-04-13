Bud Light Boycott: Megyn Kelly Says Embattled Brewery Should Have Teamed Up With Caitlyn Jenner Instead Of Dylan Mulvaney

After Bud Light was slammed by conservatives for teaming up with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, political pundit Megyn Kelly said the beer's parent company, Aneheuser-Busch, should have chosen Caitlyn Jenner for the partnership, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly slammed Bud Light — and Mulvaney — on Thursday's episode of her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show.