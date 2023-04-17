Whoopi Goldberg Defends Bud Light Over Backlash From Conservatives Like Megyn Kelly Over Dylan Mulvaney Controversy
Outspoken daytime talk show host Whoopi Goldberg told Bud Light not to worry about conservative backlash from critics like Megyn Kelly, following Dylan Mulvaney's sponsorship with Anheuser-Busch, the light beer's parent company, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mulvaney, a massively popular TikTok star who chronicled her transgender journey, bagged several major brand deals recently, but not without backlash from conservatives like Kelly. Goldberg discussed the controversy with her co-hosts on Monday's episode of The View.
Goldberg kicked off the debate by claiming that when she still drank alcohol, Bud Light was one of her favorite choices. The comedian then asked critics what they were "so angry about."
"Beer is not a Democrat or a Republican, it doesn’t have a belief system," Goldberg said on outrage towards Mulvaney's sponsored posts. "It’s just beer."
After initial backlash from celebs like Kid Rock and Travis Tritt, who condemned Anheuser-Busch on their social medias, The View co-hosts discussed a commercial released from Anheuser-Busch, in what appeared to be in response to critics.
In the commercial, Anheuser-Busch's famous Clydesdale horses were pictured galloping past historical landmarks, as the narrator stated, "This is a story bigger than beer. This is the story of the American spirit."
After a clip of the commercial rolled, co-host Sunny Hostin remarked, "So now all of a sudden they unleash the Clydesdale horses, like ‘let’s get the horses out because the horses are so much more American than trans people."
Goldberg shared a message to Anheuser-Busch — and those who came after the brand for partnering with a trans-woman.
"Listen Budweiser, we’re all Americans here," Goldberg said. "We appreciate your beer whether it’s light or the regular… Don’t let them scare you."
"Let us scare you," Goldberg added in a joking tone.
While the co-hosts did not call out Kelly — and others who have attacked the brand — directly, their message was clear.
Following the TikTok creator's Instagram post with the beer, conservative political pundits and celebs doubled down on anti-transgender rhetoric — and accused Bud Light was promoting the erasure of women.
Mulvaney has been a target of outspoken conservatives like Kid Rock, Kelly and even Caitlyn Jenner, who is a trans-woman.
In addition to being attacked for her sponsored Bud Light posts, Mulvaney also received hate for partnering with Nike to promote their women's clothing line.