Sunny Hostin & Alyssa Farah Griffin Clash Over Ex-Prez Trump's Fate After Arraignment

"Two things can be true at once," AFG began. "Yesterday was a bad day for Donald Trump, the first indicted former president."

"I want to see this guy held accountable," she continued, predicting the case for alleged hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign will not lead to his demise. "This case is not taking Donald Trump down," she reiterated.

Hostin wasn't convinced and asked how AFG was so sure, to which she replied that "every legal expert I've talked to has said [Trump's consequences are] most likely a fine and probation" in the case he is convicted.