Sunny Hostin & Alyssa Farah Griffin Clash Over Ex-Prez Trump's Fate After Arraignment
Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin disputed whether or not former president Donald Trump will serve hard time if he is found guilty of the charges against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The View cohosts clashed on Wednesday's episode as they debated over Trump's fate, with the former White House Director of Strategic Communications declaring that although he is facing 34 felony counts, he's "not going to jail over this."
"Two things can be true at once," AFG began. "Yesterday was a bad day for Donald Trump, the first indicted former president."
"I want to see this guy held accountable," she continued, predicting the case for alleged hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign will not lead to his demise. "This case is not taking Donald Trump down," she reiterated.
Hostin wasn't convinced and asked how AFG was so sure, to which she replied that "every legal expert I've talked to has said [Trump's consequences are] most likely a fine and probation" in the case he is convicted.
Farah Griffin noted there was no conspiracy charge, plus he would be a first-time offender, and it's a non-violent crime that Trump is accused of.
The former commander-in-chief is facing a total of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, each of which carries a maximum sentence of four years behind bars.
"I'll tell you why you're wrong as this legal expert," Hostin fired back, garnering applause from the audience.
She explained the importance of penalizing Trump if he is found guilty, explaining that prosecutors may want to send "a message" in how they approach this historic case. Hostin then added it would be an outrage if Trump was convicted and got off "scot-free."
"It's not scot-free!" Griffin said. "We're just saying it’s going to be a fine and probation. It won't be serving time necessarily."
Trump has stood by his claim that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has "no case," praising his family in a post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago on April 4.
His wife, Melania, and eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, were MIA during the gathering.