Tucker Carlson Claims Trans People Are The 'Natural Enemy' Of Christianity After Nashville School Shooting
Fox News star Tucker Carlson claimed this week that transgender people are the “natural enemy” of Christianity, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlson’s surprising remarks came shortly after it was revealed the Nashville school shooter, Audrey Hale, had transitioned from a female to a male sometime before murdering three children and three adults at the Covenant School on Monday morning.
According to Carlson, people who identify as transgender are Christianity’s “natural enemy” because they “claim dominion over nature.”
The Fox News host also claimed that “the trans movement is the mirror image of Christianity” and therefore “its natural enemy.”
“In Christianity, the price of admission is admitting that you’re not God,” Carlson explained on Tuesday night during Tucker Carlson Tonight. “The trans movement takes the opposite view.”
“Trans ideology claims dominion over nature itself,” he continued. “That unwillingness to agree, that failure to acknowledge a trans person’s dominion over nature insights and outrages some in the trans community.”
“People who believe they’re God can’t stand to be reminded that they are not. So, Christianity and transgender orthodoxy are wholly incompatible theologies,” Carlson claimed further. “They can never be reconciled.”
“They are on a collision course with each other. One side is likely to draw blood before the other side.”
- Fox News Fires Tucker Carlson Producer After Claims Network Pressured Her Into Giving Misleading Testimony In Dominion Case: Court Docs
- Stunning Court Claim: Tucker Carlson’s Top Producer Questioned Whether Maria Bartiromo Was Having An Affair With House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy
- Tucker Carlson SLAMS 'Autistic' Donald Trump For Ukraine Remarks After Hatred For Ex-Prez Was Made Public
Carlson then used Monday morning’s tragedy in Nashville as evidence for his theory before slamming the media for suggesting that six Christians were “murdered in Tennessee because they infringed on the rights of trans people.”
The Tucker Carlson Tonight host was referring to a theory suggested by some media outlets that Hale committed Monday morning’s mass shooting as a result of a recently passed law in Tennessee that, upon taking effect on July 1, will ban “gender-affirming care” for transgender individuals under 18 years of age.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson’s remarks on Tuesday night came one day after Hale murdered three 9-year-old students and three adults at the Covenant School on Monday morning.
After the shooting ended, and Hale had been killed in a shootout with responding members of the Metro Nashville Police Department, it was revealed the 28-year-old gunman identified as a transgender man.
The MNPD have yet to disclose a possible motive for Monday morning’ shooting, but the department has confirmed a “manifesto” was left by Hale as well as “drawn out” maps of the private Christian school detailing “how this was all going to take place.”