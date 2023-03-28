Nashville Covenant School Shooter Audrey Hale Told Friend 'I'm Planning To Die Today' In Shocking Final Message

Shortly before she shot through the school's glass windows and was seen in security camera footage maneuvering through the Pre-K to sixth-grade facility's hallways, Hale sent several direct messages to Averianna Patton on Instagram.

In the first message, Hale confessed that she was going to die that day.

"So basically that post I made on here about you, that was basically a suicide note," Hale wrote in the message. "I'm planning to die today."

