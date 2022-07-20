Cops Show Up After Uvalde Shooter's Mom Gets Into Heated Screaming Match With Victim's Grieving Family

The mother of 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, got into a screaming match with family members of one of her son's victims after she daringly showed up at a meeting about the tragedy and identified herself as the shooter's parent.

Radar has learned cops arrived at the scene after the killer’s mom, Adriana Martinez, defended her child when confronted by Amerie Jo Garza's family, in which a heated argument ensued.