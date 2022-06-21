Surveillance Footage Outrage: Bungling Uvalde Cops Caught On Camera At Massacre Crime Scene DOING NOTHING As Kids Were Slaughtered

At that time, 11 officers were in the school and two had rifles, according to the Tribune. But the chief told the dispatcher he didn’t have the firepower to confront the gunman.

“Yes and they need to be outside of this building prepared,” Arredondo said, the Tribune reported. “Because we don’t have enough firepower right now. It’s all pistol and he has an AR-15. If you can get the SWAT team set up, by the funeral home, OK, we need — yes, I need some more firepower in here because we all have pistols and this guy’s got a rifle. So I don’t have a radio. I don’t have a radio. If somebody can come in —”