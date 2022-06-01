Crumbling Under Pressure: Uvalde Police & School District Allegedly Refuse To Cooperate With Texas Probe

The Texas Department of Public Safety is reportedly facing pushback from the Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Independent School District police force as they investigate what happened at Robb Elementary School last week.

Both the P.D. and school district police force "are no longer cooperating," multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News, claiming a shift happened after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw admitted officials made the "wrong decision" by waiting to confront the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers.