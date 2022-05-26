Tragedy Strikes Again: Grieving Husband Of Slain Teacher In Texas School Shooting Dies Of Heart Attack — 'Have Mercy On Us'

Garcia's nephew, John Martinez, announced the devastating news of Joe's death on Thursday, which comes on the heels of what was already an unfathomable tragedy.

"EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma's husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, I truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn't easy," Martinez wrote, while family members told the same to FOX 26.

The couple had been married 24 years and share four children.