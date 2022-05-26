'The Reckoning Is Going To Happen': Kevin Spacey's Brother Slams Actor Hours After Sexual Assault Charges

The charges filed by the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division determined there was enough evidence to accuse the embattled Baby Driver actor of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

The charges come just one week after Radar online exclusively reported the 62-year-old Usual Suspect was quietly slithering his way back onto the big screen – starring in three films—despite cries by critics who can’t believe Hollywood is ready to forget the handsy-creep accused of abusing roughly 30 victims.