Whoopi Goldberg Accused Of Farting On Live Television While Filming 'The View': 'That Was Gas'
Whoopi Goldberg was accused of farting this week while filming a live episode of The View, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The awkward incident took place early Wednesday morning as Goldberg and her panel of co-hosts were broadcasting The View on live television.
According to a video of the incident, the 67-year-old comedian-turned-morning talk show host was forced to stop mid-speech after being struck by the alleged “gassy interruption.”
Even more surprising was the fact that Goldberg seemingly acknowledged she accidentally farted, telling her four female co-hosts and The View audience: 'That was gas.”
Shortly after the incident took place, members tuning into The View on Wednesday morning rushed to social media to discuss what they had just heard on live television.
“Well, that is how she earned her nickname…” wrote one Twitter user, while another added: “Whoopie cushion.”
“I’m surprised that we don’t hear her constantly farting on the air the whole show,” wrote another viewer.
“Wait did Whoopi just fart on national TV,” asked another confused viewer, to which someone responded: “Sure did.”
“Ughhh!!! Spare me. Wait! Did Whoopi just pass gas?” tweeted yet another viewer.
Meanwhile, others who tuned into The View on Wednesday argued that Goldberg did not “pass gas” but actually burped – although the noise was not clear because the panel is “so loud” and always “talking over each other.”
“She burped,” tweeted one fan of The View. “They are soooo loud and talking over each other.”
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported in February, Goldberg’s alleged flatulence problems have caused a major rift between herself and her fellow co-hosts.
According to one show insider, Goldberg’s behavior has been brought to the attention of The View producers in an effort to bring an end to the comedian’s distracting and “foul” on-air actions.
“It’s been an issue for a while,” one The View insider told us last month. “The ladies will be talking about a serious subject on air when, poof, they hear a sudden noise and they’re assailed by a foul smell.”
“It always seems to come from Whoopi’s end of the table, although she refuses to acknowledge she dealt it!” added another source.