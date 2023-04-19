Sean Spicer Desperate To Work For Ex-Boss Donald Trump After Leaving Newsmax Over Contract Dispute: Source
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has his sights set on returning to work for his former boss Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, “Sean shocked his small TV audience when he announced he would be leaving his Newsmax show, but what he didn’t mention is he’s begging for his old job back.”
“Having a TV show is fun, but Spicer would kill to be back in the White House!” said the insider.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Spicer parted ways with Newsmax and left his TV show after the parties were unable to reach a deal on his contract.
In a video announcing the move, Spicer said, "After three-plus amazing years of Spicer & Co., I’m leaving Newsmax to embark on a new project.”
"The 2024 election cycle will be in full swing before we know it, and I want to give you a front-row seat to what’s happening," he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Spicer promised to continue his efforts to "expose the false narratives and the hypocrisy the mainstream media is pushing."
Spicer joined Newsmax in 2020 with the debut of his show Spicer & Co. However, he was bumped from his timeslot after the network acquired veteran Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren.
The network has struggled to compete with the likes of Fox News. Newsmax averaged only 111,000 viewers during primetime hours.
Spicer worked for Trump in 2017 but resigned before the year was over. In 2018, he explained his reasoning during a sit-down with Jimmy Kimmel.
He said, “I had become the story too often. That’s not a good place for a spokesperson to be. I knew it wasn’t getting better and I wanted to make sure that I was ready because at some point I knew the end was coming, and I knew it was sooner than later.”
Spicer claimed that Trump has asked him to stay on, but he still decided to depart. For years, he has been a vocal supporter of the ex-prez despite his many scandals.