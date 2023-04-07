Sean Spicer Abruptly Exits Newsmax After Contract Negotiations Fall Apart: Sources

"After three-plus amazing years of Spicer & Co., I’m leaving Newsmax to embark on a new project," Spicer began his video announcement.

"The 2024 election cycle will be in full swing before we know it, and I want to give you a front-row seat to what’s happening," the ex-Trump press secretary added.

Spicer then teased that he was "excited" to "bring you the most important stories and guests" as he promised to continue his efforts to "expose the false narratives and the hypocrisy the mainstream media is pushing."

While Spicer baited his followers with new content to come, a source revealed details on the reason for his exit.