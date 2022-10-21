Newsmax Cuts Ties With Far-Right Reporter Lara Logan After She Claims World Leaders 'Dine On Blood Of Children'

Her conspiracy theory went like this — Logan claimed she spoke to a man who alleged he had infiltrated “the global cabal” at the United Nations and had the documents to back it up.

“This was several years ago, the plan was to infiltrate 100 million illegal immigrants, and at that point, they were already at 40 million and these people would dilute what they call the pool of patriots. Those were their words, right?” Logan said on Bolling's The Balance segment.

She said the plan was to teach these immigrants not to be patriotic.