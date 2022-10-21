Newsmax Cuts Ties With Far-Right Reporter Lara Logan After She Claims World Leaders 'Dine On Blood Of Children'
Newsmax has severed ties with far-right conspiracy theorist Lara Logan on their network after she claimed the world's elite "dine on the blood of children." Logan, who's a former CBS news correspondent and regularly appeared on Fox Nation after her departure, will no longer be welcomed on the network after making the shocking allegations, RadarOnline.com can report.
As this outlet reported, Logan spouted off her conspiracy theory during an interview with Newsmax’s Eric Bolling on Wednesday. Not only did she make accusations about the most powerful people's bizarre eating habits, but she also claimed that "the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world."
Following Logan's interview, Newsmax released a statement.
“Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network,” the network told Daily Beast. “We have no plans to interview her again.”
Her conspiracy theory went like this — Logan claimed she spoke to a man who alleged he had infiltrated “the global cabal” at the United Nations and had the documents to back it up.
“This was several years ago, the plan was to infiltrate 100 million illegal immigrants, and at that point, they were already at 40 million and these people would dilute what they call the pool of patriots. Those were their words, right?” Logan said on Bolling's The Balance segment.
She said the plan was to teach these immigrants not to be patriotic.
“And they would not be taught that America is a great country, and trained to sing the national anthem with pride and so on and so on. They will be told all the negative things that we’re taught about the US today, that our own children are taught," Logan continued. “What would be the effect of diluting the pool of patriots? Well, it would be to break down the sense of pride in being American and what it means to be American,” she continued.
When Bolling asked if God approves of a closed border, Logan had an interesting response.
“It’s much bigger than that. God believes that, in sovereignty and national identity, the sanctity of family and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time, and he knows that the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his students and his and his servants,” she stated.
“And they may think that they’re going to become gods, that’s what they tell us. Yuval Noah Harari and all the rest of them at the World Economic Forum. You know the ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches and that while they dine on the blood of children, those are the people right, they’re not going to win. They’re not going to win.”
This isn't the first time a network has ended its relationship with Logan over outrageous comments. After her exit from CBS, she made regular appearances on Fox Nation.
The network and Logan's talent agency dropped her after she compared Dr. Fauci to the Nazi "Angel of Death" Dr. Josef Mengele.