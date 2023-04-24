Ron DeSantis Appears Flustered While Being Grilled About His Dismal Polling Numbers Against Ex-Prez Trump
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appeared taken aback when he was questioned about his depressing poll numbers during a trip to Japan, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ron and his wife Casey are currently on a world tour. They will be also visiting South Korea, Israel, and the United Kingdom. During the first stop, the politician was asked, “Governor, polls show you falling behind Trump. Any thoughts on that?"
DeSantis appeared unprepared to answer the question and told the reporter, “I'm not a candidate, so we'll see if and when that changes.”
In the new Wall Street Journal poll, which was released on Friday, it showed Trump around 51% with republicans while DeSantis only has 38% of support.
The latest poll comes after several other polls showed similar results. DeSantis' critics claim while he may play well in Florida, he will struggle to connect with voters nationally.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, despite DeSantis not having announced his campaign, Trump has wasted no time in attacking him publicly.
Trump’s team recently released an ad campaign that mocked DeSantis over the claim he has eaten pudding with his fingers. An actor playing DeSantis sits at a table with a cup of pudding in front of him.
As the ad plays, the actor puts his three fingers into the pudding and eats it. A narrator speaks out the footage telling the audience, “Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong. And we’re not just talking about pudding.”
As we previously reported, while Trump has been soaring in polls, the ex-prez faces multiple investigations and has been working with his lawyers on defending himself against the 34-count indictment filed by the Manhattan DA.
In the case, Trump stands accused of paying hush-money to adult film star Stormy Daniels to silence her in the days before the 2016 election. Ivanka’s father denied he ever made the payment or even had a one-night stand with Stormy.