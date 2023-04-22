Trump Allies' Plotted To Decertify Georgia Senate Runoff Results Using Breached Voting Machines, Text Messages Reveal
Donald Trump operatives considered using breached voting data to decertify Georgia's Senate runoff in 2021, as part of their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a leaked text exchange, two men hired by former President Trump's legal group, Jim Penrose and Doug Logan, discussed what to do with data obtained from a breached voting device in Georgia.
"Here's the plan. Let's keep this close hold," Penrose told Logan in one of the messages.
The Trump allies also referred to the upcoming certification of Democrat Jon Ossoff's win over Republican David Perdue.
"We only have until Saturday to decide if we are going to use this report to try to decertify the Senate run-off election or if we hold it for a bigger moment," Penrose wrote, referring to a potential lawsuit down the line.
The plot to breach ballot systems in Coffee County coordinated by members of Trump's legal group — including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell — is part of a broader criminal investigation into the 2020 election disturbance led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
The DA's office is weighing a possible racketeering case against several suspected offenders.
- Donald Trump Slams Ex-Friend Kim Kardashian, Calls Reality Star 'Disingenuous' In Wild Rapid-Fire Q&A After Indictment
- Federal Judge Rejects Alvin Bragg's Bid To Stop GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's Subpoena Of Former Trump Prosecutor
- Sean Spicer Desperate To Work For Ex-Boss Donald Trump After Leaving Newsmax Over Contract Dispute: Source
Special Counsel Jack Smith is currently working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to analyze the broader effort to breach or seize voting devices as part of his federal probe into plots to overturn the 2020 election.
Smith is also involved in the investigation into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
The breached data has yet to be recovered, and there are concerns among election security advocates about how the information could be used to disrupt future election outcomes.
Derek Lyons, a former deputy White House counsel, testified to the January 6 committee that Giuliani suggested accessing voting machines in Georgia as an alternative to ordering the military to take action or sending the Department of Homeland Security to seize voting machines.
"His point of view was that in some way the campaign, I believe, was going to be able to secure access to voting machines in Georgia through means other than seizure," Lyons told the committee.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.