Raphael Warnock Defeats Trump-Backed Herschel Walker In Tight Georgia State Runoff
Raphael Warnock has shut down Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, Warnock officially beat his Republican opponent in an extremely tight race. The win gives Democrats a 51-seat majority in the Senate.
In November, Warnock and Walker battled it out in the mid-term elections but neither scored 50% of the vote which led to the run-off.
Last week, ex-President Barack Obama campaigned for Warnock and attacked Walker.
“Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia,” Obama said. “Like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf.”
He added, “This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself … when I was 7. Then I grew up.”
“As far as I’m concerned he can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States Senator,” Obama continued. “This would be funny if he weren’t running for Senate.”
Back in September 2021, Trump endorsed Walker in the race.
“Herschel Walker will never let you down,” Trump said in a statement. Walker responded saying, “Together, we will win back the U.S. Senate for GEORGIA!!”
Over the past several months, multiple alleged ex-girlfriends of Walker came forward to claim he had asked them to have an abortion despite his current stance on abortions.
"Herschel Walker is a hypocrite and he is not fit to be a U.S. senator," an anonymous woman said. "We don't need people in the U.S. Senate who profess one thing and do another."