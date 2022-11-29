‘I’m Absolutely Terrified’: Herschel Walker’s Estranged Son Christian Laughs At Kanye West & Milo Yiannopoulos
Herschel Walker’s estranged son Christian criticized Kanye West and his new political team jokingly saying he was “absolutely terrified,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, Christian unleashed on West hours before the disgraced musician was set to appear on Tim Pool’s podcast with his new friends, alt-right extremist Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
West started hanging out with Yiannopoulos and Fuentes around the time he announced he was running for President in 2024.
Christian said, “Let’s meet the YE24 Team: Nick Fuentes: A weird looking 5’6 boy who’s been caught watching t--------- p---.”
He added, “Milo: A guy who publicly brags about his love for sucking b—b---- c----.”
“Ye: A guy who Milo himself calls a closet h--------,” he ended. “I’M ABSOLUTELY TERRIFIED,” Christian joked.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Monday, West’s appearance on Pool’s podcast was a disaster. The interview didn’t last long with West storming off after Pool started questioning him about his antisemitic remarks.
Last week, the disgraced mogul caused a stir after he brought Fuentes to Mar-a-Lago for a dinner with Donald Trump. The ex-Prez immediately caught backlash for allowing a white nationalist to be at his dinner table.
In the days since the incident, Trump has attempted to distance himself from Fuentes.
"Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about," Trump said in a statement.
The initial statement did little to calm critics which led to him releasing a second statement.
“So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else,” Trump wrote, “and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice.'”
“He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years,” Trump added. “I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Christian has been estranged with his father Herschel ever since the bombshell abortion accusations surfaced during the recent campaign.