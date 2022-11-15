Mike Pence Says 'There Will Be Better Choices' Than Donald Trump In The 2024 Presidential Election, Is 'Considering' His Own Campaign
Former Vice President Mike Pence recently claimed “there will be better choices” than Donald Trump come the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pence’s surprising remarks came on Monday night during the premiere of an interview between the 63-year-old former vice president and ABC News.
The interview also came just hours before Trump is expected to officially announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election during a “very big” reveal at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.
“I think we'll have better choices in the future,” Pence told ABC News’ David Muir. “People in this country actually get along pretty well once you get out of politics. And I think they want to see their national leaders start to reflect that same compassion and generosity of spirit.”
“And I think so, in the days ahead, I think there will be better choices,” Pence added.
Even more surprising was Pence’s suggestion that he himself is “considering” a possible run in 2024 – a run that, if taken, would see the former vice president likely battling it out with his own former boss.
“And for me and my family, we will be reflecting about what our role is in that,” he continued. “We're giving it consideration in our house. Prayerful consideration.”
“That would be for others to say, and it'd be for us to decide whether or not we'd want to test that,” Pence added.
According to Daily Mail, early Republican voter polls show that ex-President Trump is currently the favorite for the 2024 GOP nomination.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who won his gubernatorial election last week, is favored second for the 2024 Republican nomination while former Vice President Pence is reportedly polled at a distant third.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pence’s comments to ABC News Monday night, and Trump’s expected announcement at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, both come just days after a number of Republican lawmakers indicated they were turning their backs on Trump in favor of DeSantis following the disastrous results of the midterm elections for the GOP.
“This is a pivot point for the Republican party,” Georgia's Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan said after last week’s midterms. “Donald Trump is no doubt in the rearview mirror. It is time to move on with the party.”
Other sources have claimed Trump’s own advisors are pushing the former president to delay his 2024 announcement until after the control of Congress is officially decided, although Trump is expected to make his announcement on Tuesday nonetheless.