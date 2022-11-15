Mike Pence Says 'There Will Be Better Choices' Than Donald Trump In The 2024 Presidential Election, Is 'Considering' His Own Campaign

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pence’s comments to ABC News Monday night, and Trump’s expected announcement at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, both come just days after a number of Republican lawmakers indicated they were turning their backs on Trump in favor of DeSantis following the disastrous results of the midterm elections for the GOP.

“This is a pivot point for the Republican party,” Georgia's Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan said after last week’s midterms. “Donald Trump is no doubt in the rearview mirror. It is time to move on with the party.”

Other sources have claimed Trump’s own advisors are pushing the former president to delay his 2024 announcement until after the control of Congress is officially decided, although Trump is expected to make his announcement on Tuesday nonetheless.