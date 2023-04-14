Billionaire LinkedIn Founder Revealed As Secret Donor Funding E. Jean Carroll's Defamation Lawsuit Against Donald Trump

The billionaire who founded career networking site LinkedIn has been revealed as the secret donor behind E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against ex-president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Reid Hoffman, a major Democrat donor, has secretly funded Carroll's defamation lawsuit against Trump.

In 2019, Carroll, a magazine columnist, alleged that Trump raped her in the 1990s. Then-president Trump denied the accusation — and doubled-down by claiming he never even met Carroll and that she "wasn't his type" anyways.

Following Trump's remarks, Carroll sued him for defamation in November 2019.