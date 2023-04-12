‘It’s All An Act’: CNN Trashes Fox News Rival Tucker Carlson As Courageless After Donald Trump Interview
CNN trashed their rival Tucker Carlson this week after the Fox News star held an interview with former President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The interview aired on Tuesday night and marked Trump’s first interview since being indicted on 34 criminal charges last week in a Manhattan court.
But while Carlson usually portrays himself as a “truth teller” to his millions of viewers, CNN slammed the 53-year-old conservative news host for lacking the “courage” to confront Trump regarding a number of “eyebrow-raising comments” the former president made during the interview.
"For a man caricatured as an extremist, we think you'll find what he has to say moderate, sensible, and wise," Carlson told his audience shortly before airing his interview with Trump.
Carlson also mocked the "Neo-con media establishment" for suggesting the embattled ex-president is a "dangerous lunatic” – although CNN trashed Carlson for failing to press Trump on a number of remarks that might make the former president seem like a “dangerous lunatic.”
“Carlson sat silent as Trump rambled and ranted his way through the sit-down, making a number of eyebrow-raising comments on a host of topics that were never challenged by the right-wing talk host,” CNN reported after Trump’s interview with Fox News this week.
“Carlson made no effort to press the disgraced president on any of the issues that an actual news anchor would,” the rival network added. "It's all an act."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump made a number of surprising claims while speaking with Carlson for the first time since his arrest last week.
According to Trump, people were “crying” when he was “signed in” and arrested in Manhattan last Tuesday.
"When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I'll tell you people were crying," Trump told Carlson.
"People that work there. Professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody," the embattled ex-president continued. "It's a tough, tough place and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said: 'I'm sorry.'"
Carlson’s interview with Trump on Tuesday night also came just days after it was revealed the Fox News host once admitted he “hates” Trump “passionately.”
The private messages, which came to light as part of Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, also revealed that Carlson believes Trump is a “disgusting” and “demonic force” whose one-term presidency was a “disaster.”
"We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” Trump privately told a producer after the 2020 presidential election. “I truly can't wait."