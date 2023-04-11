Donald Trump's Marriage To Melania 'At All-Time Low' As He Begs For Support Following Hush-Money Arrest
Embattled Donald Trump's long-suffering wife, Melania, is "totally revolted" by the allegations he paid hush money to Stormy Daniels once again made worldwide headlines. Despite allegedly agreeing to show her husband public support following his arrest, the ex-president's inner circle fears he might soon be locked in a $3.2 billion divorce showdown. RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Melania is beyond humiliated," dished a source after her husband's indictment on charges of falsifying business records to cover up the payments. "I hear she begged Donald to forsake his political ambitions and fade into private life after the 2020 election fiasco. But he wouldn't do that, and she sees this as the consequences, sinking their already troubled marriage to an all-time low."
As this outlet reported, Donald made a post-arrest plea to Melania, allegedly telling his wife, "I really need you" for his upcoming presidential campaign. And while she joined him for Easter brunch, insiders shared the outing was all for show.
Sources say the former first couple has secretly been living separate lives since 2016 when news broke that Trump's longtime fixer, lawyer Michael Cohen, paid $130,000 in hush money to the adult film star.
That money was allegedly listed on Trump Organization books under a phony retainer agreement struck with Cohen, who served nearly 14 months behind bars for violating federal campaign finance laws.
Melania bucked tradition by staying in New York and stalling efforts to have her join Trump in the White House until four months after his 2017 inauguration. Officially, the word was Donald's wife was holed up in the 76-year-old billionaire's Trump Tower until their son, Barron, finished his school year.
But spies squealed there was trouble in paradise.
Sources are shocked that Melania has agreed to back her husband's attempt at a second term in office.
"The truth is Melania never had any aspirations to be first lady and was disgusted by the allegations about Donald's cheating even though he denied it then — and still does," said a source, who added she was "horrified" when he won the 2016 election, which surprised them both.
"Melania never wanted to move to D.C. and it's been a source of conflict and resentment in their marriage ever since," the insider explained.
Trump's 34-count indictment by a Manhattan grand jury hasn't helped the struggling couple.
"It's like she's reliving the nightmare," the source stated. While Trump has admitted that he paid Daniels to remain silent, he insists he didn't sleep with her and did nothing illegal.
Melania no longer wants to hear her husband's denials, said a spy, who added, "She's tired of pretending she and Donald are anything more than parties to a political and financial arrangement."