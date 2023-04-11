Donald Trump's Marriage To Melania 'At All-Time Low' As He Begs For Support Following Hush-Money Arrest

"Melania is beyond humiliated," dished a source after her husband's indictment on charges of falsifying business records to cover up the payments. "I hear she begged Donald to forsake his political ambitions and fade into private life after the 2020 election fiasco. But he wouldn't do that, and she sees this as the consequences, sinking their already troubled marriage to an all-time low."

As this outlet reported, Donald made a post-arrest plea to Melania, allegedly telling his wife, "I really need you" for his upcoming presidential campaign. And while she joined him for Easter brunch, insiders shared the outing was all for show.