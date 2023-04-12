Donald Trump Sues Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen For $500M Over Alleged Breach Of Attorney-Client Relationship
Donald Trump sued his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for $500 million this week over allegations Cohen breached the pair’s attorney-client relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising 30-page federal lawsuit was reportedly filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
"This is an action arising from [Cohen’s] multiple breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, conversion, and breaches of contract by virtue of [Cohen’s] past service as [Trump’s] employee and attorney," the newly filed lawsuit read.
The lawsuit also alleged that Cohen breached his attorney-client relationship with Trump by "spreading falsehoods" about the former president that were "likely to be embarrassing or detrimental, and partook in other misconduct.”
Cohen was accused of increasing “the frequency and hostility of the illicit acts" against Trump in recent months while also appearing “to have become emboldened and repeatedly continues to make wrongful and false statements" against Trump via numerous different platforms.
"Such continuous and escalating improper conduct by [Cohen] has reached a proverbial crescendo and has left [Trump] with no alternative but to seek legal redress through this action," the lawsuit stated.
“[Trump has] suffered vast reputational harm as a direct result of [Cohen’s] breaches."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s $500 million federal lawsuit against Cohen filed on Wednesday came one week after the embattled ex-president was arrested in Manhattan and charged with 34 felony counts connected to alleged fraud.
Cohen served as a key witness in the investigation carried out by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and Cohen’s testimony reportedly helped tie Trump to $150,000 in hush money payments paid to at least three individuals ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Despite the timing between Trump’s arrest last week and the lawsuit filed against Cohen this week, a source close to the former president’s legal team insisted the complaint filed against Cohen on Wednesday "has nothing to do with the Manhattan DA’s lawless and fact-less case and is a totally separate matter."
Cohen previously served as Trump’s personal attorney from 2006 to 2018.
In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to arranging hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal allegedly on Trump’s behalf. He served three years in federal prison for tax evasion and campaign-finance violations connected to the hush money payments.