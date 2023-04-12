Donald Trump Sues Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen For $500M Over Alleged Breach Of Attorney-Client Relationship

Cohen served as a key witness in the investigation carried out by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and Cohen’s testimony reportedly helped tie Trump to $150,000 in hush money payments paid to at least three individuals ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Despite the timing between Trump’s arrest last week and the lawsuit filed against Cohen this week, a source close to the former president’s legal team insisted the complaint filed against Cohen on Wednesday "has nothing to do with the Manhattan DA’s lawless and fact-less case and is a totally separate matter."

