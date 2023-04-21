Presidential Hopeful Nikki Haley Under Fire For Wearing White To Daughter's Wedding

Did Nikki Haley commit the biggest fashion faux of all? The 51-year-old presidential hopeful — who made headlines in March after CNN's Don Lemon age-shamed her — is being dragged for wearing a white dress to her daughter's wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh,” she wrote.”Thankful for our sweet family and friends who joined us in supporting and celebrating them. Rena and Josh, we could not be more proud of both of you!”

But followers are slamming Haley in the comments because the former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the UN in the Trump administration wore an off-white dress on her daughter's big day — with many accusing her of trying to take attention away from the bride.

"Why are you dressed like a bride at your daughter’s wedding?????” one person wrote in the comment section. “Ummmm why the hell are you wearing an almost white dress that easily could have been a wedding dress???” blasted another. “That was very selfish of you to try to steal her spotlight but given how much you want all the attention on you, it doesn’t surprise me..”

“Did the mother of the bride wear WHITE,” gasped a third follower.