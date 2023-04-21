Presidential Hopeful Nikki Haley Under Fire For Wearing White To Daughter's Wedding
Did Nikki Haley commit the biggest fashion faux of all? The 51-year-old presidential hopeful — who made headlines in March after CNN's Don Lemon age-shamed her — is being dragged for wearing a white dress to her daughter's wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Haley posted a sweet family photo alongside her husband, son, daughter, Rena, and new son-in-law Josh Jackson to commemorate the couple's special day.
"We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh,” she wrote.”Thankful for our sweet family and friends who joined us in supporting and celebrating them. Rena and Josh, we could not be more proud of both of you!”
But followers are slamming Haley in the comments because the former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the UN in the Trump administration wore an off-white dress on her daughter's big day — with many accusing her of trying to take attention away from the bride.
"Why are you dressed like a bride at your daughter’s wedding?????” one person wrote in the comment section. “Ummmm why the hell are you wearing an almost white dress that easily could have been a wedding dress???” blasted another. “That was very selfish of you to try to steal her spotlight but given how much you want all the attention on you, it doesn’t surprise me..”
“Did the mother of the bride wear WHITE,” gasped a third follower.
Another baffled follower commented, “You wore white to your daughter’s wedding?” while someone else wrote, "Why are you basically wearing white and gripping the groom? Creepy."
Haley has yet to respond to the negative reactions of her mother to the bride's dress.
This isn't the first time that Haley has faced controversy. The Republican candidate — who announced her bid in February — gained major attention when her age became a topic of conversation.
At just 51 years old, CNN's Lemon declared she was no longer "in her prime" — offending women everywhere.
Following backlash regarding his age-shaming comments, Lemon took a few days off to soak up the Miami sun before the network's boss Chris Licht welcomed him back on television with open arms.
Just days after Lemon's remarks, Licht ignored calls for Don to be fired. Instead, he announced that the TV vet would be back on CNN This Morning and had "agreed to participate in formal training."